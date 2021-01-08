NBA G League to begin 2021 season in Orlando this February

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) - The NBA G League, the NBA’s development league, has announced their 2021 season will begin in February at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

The league says 17 of the league’s 28 teams and an 18th team, the G League Ignite, will participate in this season.

The G League’s season will take place at the same complex where the NBA held their restart to the 2019/20 season following a suspension of play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the competing teams are the Lakeland Magic, affiliates of the Orlando Magic. Not participating are the College Park SkyHawks, the affiliates of the Atlanta Hawks, nor the Sioux Falls Skyforce, affiliates of the Miami Heat.

For a full list of teams participating, click here.

