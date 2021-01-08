Typo flips crime numbers in Leon County, correct numbers show decrease

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A typo in FDLE’s latest Semi-Annual Crime Report means Leon County may actually be looking at an 18% decrease in crime for the first six months of 2020.

That report was released a few days ago, but an incorrect number from one university police department would change the outlook.

The report says there’s been an almost 8% increase in crime, but when WCTV did the math, with the correct numbers, we found a very different result, with crime decreasing from January through June of 2020.

“If you look at alarms.org, we are, Florida A&M University, we are 201st safest university in the country,” said FAMU Police Chief and Vice President of Public Safety, Terence Calloway.

FAMU had listed 1,501 vehicle thefts in the first six months of 2020.

However, the correct number of vehicle thefts that should have been listed was just one.

“So when I looked, and I saw this astounding number of 1,501, I immediately contacted the people that put the information in, and what we realized was that there was a typo,” said Chief Calloway. “We had 1 auto theft in 2018, 2 auto thefts in 2019, and 1 in 2020.”

When WCTV inputted the correct number of 1, rather than 1,501, to calculate the percent change, we found an 18 percent decrease in crime.

FAMU Police Chief, Terence Calloway said that decrease makes more sense.

“When you look at the county, the city, FSU, TCC, Capitol Police, FDLE, it’s all one law enforcement family,” Calloway said.

Calloway says it’s all about collaboration, citing examples such as TPD’s task force to deal with deadly parking lot parties during the summer and fall.

Calloway has been Police Chief at FAMU for over 7 years and says the University now has ten times the number of cameras than when he started.

During his tenure, he has also implemented a student escort team to get people home safely, and installed license plate readers and new gates.

“If you look at what we’ve done now, to where we were before; it’s amazing,” Calloway added.

He also explained that once the numbers were submitted to the report, FAMU could not correct them, but says the university has created a different format for its submissions in the future.

FDLE says that the 2020 Annual Crime Report should have the correct numbers. Past reports have been released sometime in March.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.