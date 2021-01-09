Advertisement

1 man dies in Friday evening Gadsden County pedestrian crash

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man has died following a Friday evening crash in...
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man has died following a Friday evening crash in Gadsden County.(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man has died following a Friday evening crash in Gadsden County.

Friday around 9 p.m., a vehicle was driving southbound on State Road 65. A pedestrian was occupying that road.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The driver stopped the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Tallahassee Memoria Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The man was 41-years-old from Quincy.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

The season of giving hasn’t ended in Havana!
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach holds after-holiday giveaway in Havana
The City of Valdosta Public Works Department say it recently purchased a new piece of equipment...
‘Always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions’: Valdosta Public Works purchases new leaf vacuum truck
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $20 million was awarded to 37 Florida...
Wakulla County receives $150K resiliency plan award through Rebuild Florida program
Friday, Florida Chief Financial Office and Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, called for stepping up...
CFO, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Florida firefighters ready to step up for COVID vaccine distribution
The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish