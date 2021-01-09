1 man dies in Friday evening Gadsden County pedestrian crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one man has died following a Friday evening crash in Gadsden County.

Friday around 9 p.m., a vehicle was driving southbound on State Road 65. A pedestrian was occupying that road.

The vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

The driver stopped the vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Tallahassee Memoria Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The man was 41-years-old from Quincy.

