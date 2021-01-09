Advertisement

2 charged with aggravated assault after Valdosta shooting

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are behind bars after a shooting Thursday, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Baymeadows Drive.

Police said they got a call about someone being shot.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found Robert Williams with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Officers said they provided first aid until EMS arrived on the scene and took Williams to the hospital for treatment. He has been released.

Through investigation, police found that Williams and Curtis Young had been socializing and drinking alcohol throughout the day. Police said an argument started between them, then Williams presented what appeared to be a firearm while threatening bodily harm to Young.

Police said Young then pulled a firearm and shot Williams. After the shooting, police said Young ran off.

Police then said Williams went inside the residence and started arguing with a woman and hit her in the head with an unknown object.

Officers found Young at a nearby residence where he was taken into custody.

Both men are in the Lowndes County Jail.

Young is being with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Williams is being charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and simple battery family violence.

