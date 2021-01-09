‘Always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions’: Valdosta Public Works purchases new leaf vacuum truck

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Valdosta Public Works Department says it recently purchased a new piece of equipment to improve debris removal from residents’ yards.

The new vacuum truck has more operating capacity and storage space, requiring fewer operators than previous methods.

Public Works Superintendent, Anthony Musgrove, and his team did much research before selecting this specific model.

“We are always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions. While doing this, we will often travel around to other cities to see what they are using. During one of these visits, we came across this truck and received a demo, and it performed well for our intended purpose,” Musgrove said.

Previously, when the VPWD would pick up leaves, they would use a truck with a leaf machine trailer attached.

This requires two operators to be present, one outside to rack the leaves up to the tube and one inside the cab to control the device.

However, with the new vacuum truck, everything is in one piece instead of two separate units, eliminating the additional worker’s need.

The process is a safer alternative for the workers because they no longer have be be present in the midst of dust and dirt.

The new lead vacuum truck is also fully equipped with cameras all around.

“The old way, they are on the side of the road with the trailer, so the possibility for injury is a lot higher. The new truck helps to eliminate that possibility. So it is a safer truck, and it is a little more efficient. I can take that extra man and put him somewhere else to perform other tasks,” added Musgrove.

This new unit provides the VPWD with ten more yards of capacity, which allows it to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time.

The truck is said to be on the road full time soon.

