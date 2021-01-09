Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel AME to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Bethel AME will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on site at Bethel AME Church, the Florida Department of Health-Leon says.

Last Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the state’s Department of Emergency Management to work with faith-based organizations to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The two churches are uniting to support the Governor’s initiative to deploy COVID-19 vaccines into underserved areas through this vaccination clinic.

The site will operate on an appointment-only basis for duration of the day.

Bethel AME Church is located at 501 West Orange Street in Tallahassee and be reached by phone at (850) 576-7501.

