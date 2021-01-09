Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach holds after-holiday giveaway in Havana

HAVANA Fla. (WCTV) - The season of giving hasn’t ended in Havana!

Saturday morning, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach handed out free toys, clothes, household supplies and more during an after-holiday giveaway.

The organization hoped to lend a helping hand to families as many have struggled during the pandemic.

“Because we have the COVID-19 pandemic and there are a lot of families without jobs and trying to put food on the table and then trying to balance between the two which one they need to do the most. So, by these companies donating to us it’s a great thing, helping the families,” President of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach, Anissa Butler.

The items from Saturday’s giveaway were donated by some of the Walmart stores in the area, as well as Good 360, which is based out of New York, Christmas Connection and Farm Share.

