CFO, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Florida firefighters ready to step up for COVID vaccine distribution

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Chief Financial Office and Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, called for stepping up COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Florida firefighters.

According to the press release, Patronis held a call with the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and Florida Professional Firefighters, members of the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office and fire service leaders to “assess the needs of the fire service community and offer support during the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“Florida’s fire service community continues to be instrumental in the fight against COVID-19. On the call today, we discussed progress on vaccine distribution to first responders as well as how firefighters can be an incredible asset in the war against the Coronavirus. With the vast majority of firefighters serving as paramedics and EMTs, local county health units have an incredible workforce that’s ready to step up and get these vaccines distributed in our communities,” Patronis said.

“It’s also critical we get our first responders vaccinated, and so as vaccines become available, we’re working to ensure they’re prioritized,” Patronis added.

Since March of 2020, hundreds of firefighters in the state have been infected with COVID-19.

“It’s important our heroes protect themselves and get vaccinated when the opportunity presents itself,” Patronis added.

This past December, a number of firefighters from the Tallahassee Fire Department received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

