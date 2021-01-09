Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was blankets and hot cocoa weather Saturday morning as cloud cover blanketed the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures started off in the 30s and 40s as of 8 a.m. Saturday, but the cloud cover will temper the rise of the temps during the day. No rain is expected as the clouds slowly dissipate later in the evening, but the temps will struggle to reach near 50 for the high with places seeing more sunshine getting in to the lower 50s.

The sky is forecast to clear more Saturday night into Sunday morning with the morning low near freezing inland. Sunday’s sky will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle to upper 50s.

More cloud cover will roll in later on Sunday ahead of another storm system that is forecast to move from coastal Texas into the viewing area Monday. Rain chances will be near 40% Monday afternoon into the night. Some showers are still possible Tuesday morning, but the front is forecast to move through the viewing area later in the day.

The clouds will likely stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lows getting to near 40 Wednesday morning, but a slow clearing is in the forecast Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 60 to the lower 60s Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the mid 30s Thursday morning and in the low 40s Saturday morning.

