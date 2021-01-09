Family, friends say final goodbye to fallen GCSO deputy, Brian Faison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, family and friends of the late Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Brian Faison, said their final goodbye.

Faison died last Saturday from COVID-19 complications.

The funeral was held Friday at Bradwell’s Memorial Mortuary, and the burial was at St. Paul Cemetery in Gretna.

Faison served the GCSO for 26 years. He leaves behind his wife and children.

WCTV spoke with the GCSO Thursday, who said he was a deputy amongst deputies and truly took his honor and responsibility to serve others to a whole new level. In memory of him, GCSO set up a special memorial outside the Gadsden County Courthouse in downtown Quincy.

