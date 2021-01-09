FAMU CASS building now in full operation after moving to new complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Center for Access and Student Success is now in full operation after the Division of Student Affairs staff moved into the complex at 1735 Wahnish Way.

The CASS building cost near $40 million to build, is is a three-story, 73,000-square-foot structure that was funded through state Legislature. The press release stated that the building “is a centerpiece of the University’s student success initiatives. "

Vice President for Student Affairs, William E. Hudson Jr., Ph.D., said, “The Center for Access and Student Success is a one-stop shop centralizing student services and provides a student-centered facility leveraging technology for improved business services,”

According to Hudson, This facility epitomizes “‘Excellence with Caring’ and will promote increasing recruitment, retention, persistence, graduation, and employment through the centralized services located in the building.”

Offices that have moved to the CASS include the following:

Center for Disability Access and Resources

Student Health Services, Student Counseling Services

Admissions and Enrollment Management

Ignite Transfer Services

Registrar

Student Accounts

Center for Academic Advising and Student Success

Office of Financial Aid, Career and Professional Development Center

Military and Veterans Affairs

University Scholarship Office, University Housing

Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution

University Ombudsman

Office of the Vice President for Student Affairs.

The 42-foot, 1800-pound sculpted bronze statue at the front of the building is expected to become a favorite for students taking graduation photos, according to the release.

