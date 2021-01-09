Advertisement

FAMU names new Director of the Office of Communications

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Keith Miles, former FAMU Alumni Affairs director and voice of Rattler Football, was named Director of the Office of Communications by FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson.

The Office of Communications manages the FAMU’s marketing, creative services, the president’s communications, media relations, publications and special events, according to the press release.

Under Miles’ leadership, the Office of Communications has performed as “a cohesive unit” that has led the university’s external and internal communication efforts through what Robinson says have been “difficult circumstances, specifically the global pandemic.”

“During the past 11 months, Keith Miles and his team have done an excellent job telling the FAMU story. Great things happen on our campus every day, whether we are operating in person or virtually,” Robinson said. “We have challenges ahead, but I am pleased to have Keith play a major role in crafting the FAMU narrative and leading a highly capable team of professionals.”

Miles has served as interim director since Feb. 1, 2020. Miles was the former general manager of WANM 90.5 Radio, managed internal communications for the Office of Communications prior to his appointment as interim director, was a FAMU deputy athletic director, and a legislative liaison and spokesman for the Governor’s Energy Office and director of Alumni Affairs

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve my alma mater. Florida A&M University is an integral part of my life’s story and I work with an outstanding team daily.  Dr. Robinson likes to say, “Great Things Happen at FAMU Every Day.” Fortunately, we have the privilege of telling many of those stories across multiple platforms,” Miles said in the press release. “I thank the Office of Communications team for their commitment, dedication, and hard work. I am thankful and grateful.”

