Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz elected as Chairman of Florida Democrats

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, former Miami Mayor, Manny Diaz, was elected as Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party.

66-year-old Diaz won on the first ballot with 54% of the votes.

Hillsborough County Democratic Chair, Ione Townsend, was runner up, garnering 30% of the vote, and Alachua County Democratic Chair, Cynthia Moore Chestnut received 17% of the vote.

The meeting in which Diaz’s election was announced was held via Zoom.

In his acceptance speech, Diaz said, “Now, fellow Democrats, our real work begins. It will not be easy. I pledge to all listening that from this moment forward, I will spend every moment for these next four years working tirelessly together with all of you to focus on our greatest and most important priority: to elect Democrats to office up and and down our state and improve the lives of all Floridians.”

Diaz served as Mayor of Miami for two terms, from 2001-2009.

