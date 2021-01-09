Gary Farmer calls for criminal investigation into Trump, cites violation of criminal anarchy, treason statutes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Senate Democratic Majority Leader, Gary Farmer (D-Lighthouse Point), has sent a letter to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody requesting that a a criminal investigation into President Trump be launched by her office.

This investigation, Farmer said, would look into into whether President Donald Trump committed crimes against the state by issuing his call to arms to his mob of supporters and inciting them to storm the U.S. Capitol building.

The violations, according to the letter, all are considered second degree felonies.

“Through his organization of and participation in this week’s insurrection, Donald Trump advocated for the sabotaging and hindering of Vice President Pence and Congress’ ability to carry out the laws of our nation as set forth by the U.S. Constitution and federal statutes. This perfectly fits the definition of criminal anarchy as established by 876.02 Florida Statutes,” Farmer wrote in the letter.

“Furthermore, Donald Trump’s aid to and advocacy for the efforts to disrupt and prevent the Vice President and Congress from fulfilling their constitutional mandate established a crisis that put our nation’s constitutional form of government at risk. As such, Donald Trump fits the definition of a “subversive person” as established by 876.22 Florida Statutes,” the Leader added.

According to Farmer, President Trump played “critically necessary role” in the incitement, “and as both Donald Trump and other members of the seditious band are residents of the state of Florida, Donald Trump’s actions fit the definition of ‘inciting insurrection’ as established by 876.36 Florida Statutes.”

Farmer wrote that Moody’s sworn duty is to hold Florida criminals accountable, and that this duty “still exists in regard to the criminal acts perpetrated by Donald Trump.”

“Given the severity of Donald Trump’s criminal actions, and the grave threat that they posed to the existence of our nation’s government and its adherence to the Constitution, you are compelled both by your oath and commitment to the people of Florida to fully investigate the potential criminal actions laid out above,” Farmer concluded.

