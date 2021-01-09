Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop, Jr.: Senate must remove President Trump from office

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday evening, Georgia Representative Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (GA-02) released a statement in support of impeaching President Donald Trump again.

The attack on the Capitol this Wednesday was domestic terrorism incited by our President and carried out by his supporters. Their actions led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. We are deeply fortunate that more people did not die. January 6, 2021 will be remembered as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history and as such, we must act decisively in defense of the People and institutions of our government.

It appears Vice President Pence will not be invoking the 25th amendment, nor will there be enough Cabinet members left to support it. It is too dangerous to do nothing, which is why I support impeaching President Trump even though he has less than two weeks left in his term.

What occurred on Wednesday at the United States Capitol was clear insurrection and sedition instigated by President Trump. We cannot allow this behavior to become normal—to do so would betray our sacred oath to the Constitution to protect it against all enemies foreign and domestic.

The President has continually lied about the 2020 election results and attempted a coup. If we do not act, what will stop this from happening in the future? If we do not act, we risk the future of our 244-year-old republic—which has already been damaged by his actions.

The choice is clear—his actions must have consequences. We must impeach and the Senate must remove President Trump from office.

In December 2019, Sanford called for the impeachment of President Trump as well, saying, ““There is no joy for me in the impeachment process, because I know the nature of impeachment is polarizing. Unfortunately, based on his own words, conduct, and the evidence from credible witnesses, there is no other option but to impeach.”

