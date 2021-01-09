Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis provides update on state COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on Florida’s COVID-19 distribution plans.

In the video update, Gov. DeSantis said that doses of the vaccine have now been delivered to all all 67 county health departments, as well as hospitals in every region across the state.

“Thanks to our proactive efforts early on to prepare for vaccine distribution, Florida was the first state in the nation to begin vaccinating the residents and staff of our over 4,000 long-term care facilities,” Gov. DeSantis said.

“In Florida, we are putting our seniors first,” he stated. “We have more than 4.5 million seniors in the state and prioritizing them for the vaccine is the most effective tool we have to battle the pandemic.”

Gov. DeSantis added, “We also continue with vaccinations of our front-line health care workers as well as long-term care facility staff and residents. Although supplies of vaccine from the federal government remain limited, we are remaining aggressive to stay ahead of the curve so that when supply does come, our infrastructure will be able to process it.”

The Governor also said that he has been traveling all across the state in an effort to launch new partnerships with hospitals, private-sector companies and churches, as well as launch drive-thru vaccine clinics.

Gov. DeSantis also directed the Division of Emergency Management to hire 1,000 contract nurses to support the expanded footprint, which is now complete.

“These nurses will supplement the many personnel we already have in the field, including 800 National Guardsmen, who have been supporting our response to the pandemic since the beginning of the public health emergency,” Gov. DeSantis explained.

He also directed the State Emergency Response Team to assume additional responsibilities regarding vaccines in Florida’s long-term care facilities.

Currently, the vaccination of residents and staff in long-term care facilities, including assisted living facilities, are handled by CVS and Walgreens pursuant to an agreement they have with the federal government, but the governor said that “we want and need to accelerate the pace, and so we are doing so by assisting these long-term care facility residents and staffs.”

The state has been been averaging more than 40,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day, and as it receives additional supply from the federal government, it is prepared to increase that number, according to the video update.

“Demand for the vaccine is high, and we know that there is no time to waste when it comes to getting shots in arms,” said Gov. DeSantis.

