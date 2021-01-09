‘It is incumbent upon us to encourage our people to consider taking the vaccine’: Reverend R.B. Holmes receives COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As COVID-19 cases continue climbing across Florida, one of the man leading the charge to get vaccinated received his shot today.

Reverend R.B. Holmes from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church also chairs the state’s COVID-19 Community Education and Engagement Task Force.

His reason for making this vaccination public was a passionate one.

He said it’s to lead by example and to show people of color, specifically, that the vaccines are safe, effective and critically important to receive if you can.

Holmes believes marginalized groups are fearful of receiving the vaccine, and he wants to help minimize their hesitance.

He told WCTV that the push for him showing up Friday is knowing individuals continue to die.

So, for him, getting vaccinated is the right thing to do.

“The COVID-19 is not going away, it is escalating and surging as we speak, so it is incumbent upon us to encourage our people to consider taking the vaccine,” Holmes said.

For those wondering, Holmes is in that “65 and older” category, and his physician encouraged him to receive the vaccine for his health, and for the health of his congregation.

Holmes called this vaccine a gift of life and asks others speak to their physicians to see what’s right for them.

