Jackson County Sheriff’s Office makes fugitive arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, around 5 p.m., members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol Division, the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force say they made an arrest in an aggravated stalking and fugitive case.

35-year-old Kirk Lamar Oliver of Malone was wanted on accusations of aggravated stalking.

Information received by the departments placed Oliver in a local motel near the I-10/Hwy 71 interchange in Jackson County.

Surveillance was established, and once confirmation was made that Oliver was present in this motel room, contact was made.

He was then into custody without incident, according to JCSO.

Oliver was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

