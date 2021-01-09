Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the U.S. Capitol is from Florida, according to officials.

36-year-old Adam Johnson is from Parrish and was arrested Friday evening on a federal warrant.

He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

Jail records do not show whether or not he has an attorney.

