Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the U.S. Capitol is from Florida, according to officials.
36-year-old Adam Johnson is from Parrish and was arrested Friday evening on a federal warrant.
He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.
Jail records do not show whether or not he has an attorney.
