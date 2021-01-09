North Florida methamphetamine trafficker busted in Tallahassee, sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, stated that the U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced an Atlanta man to 30 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in North Florida.

34-year-old Gerry F. Carter pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges stemming from an organization that distributed methamphetamine in the area.

“Drug traffickers have one thing in common: They are more concerned with personal profit than the lives that they ruin,” Keefe said. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners in any way we can as we work together to investigate and prosecute these criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

According to the release, Carter was the supplier of drugs distributed by a methamphetamine-trafficking organization operating out of North Florida.

He provided the organization with at least 120 kilograms of methamphetamine between August 2018 and February 2019, and also possessed several handguns, which he carried to protect his drug money.

Carter was the subject of a DEA sting operation conducted on July 18, 2019, when he attempted to pick up $21,000 from a person in Tallahassee, Florida, to be used for the purchase of 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Unknown to Carter, however, the “purchaser” was an undercover agent.

Carter pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

He also qualified for sentencing as a career offender because of convictions for two prior drug trafficking offenses.

He will serve 25 years on the conspiracy charge and five years on the firearm charge.

Additionally, 10 years of supervised release following the completion the prison term is required.

The release said that this sentencing resulted from the collaborative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

