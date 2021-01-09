Advertisement

North Florida methamphetamine trafficker busted in Tallahassee, sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, stated that the...
Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, stated that the U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced an Atlanta man to 30 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in North Florida.(WCAX)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe, stated that the U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced an Atlanta man to 30 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking in North Florida.

34-year-old Gerry F. Carter pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges stemming from an organization that distributed methamphetamine in the area.

“Drug traffickers have one thing in common: They are more concerned with personal profit than the lives that they ruin,” Keefe said. “We will continue to support the efforts our law enforcement partners in any way we can as we work together to investigate and prosecute these criminals bringing drugs into North Florida.”

According to the release, Carter was the supplier of drugs distributed by a methamphetamine-trafficking organization operating out of North Florida.

He provided the organization with at least 120 kilograms of methamphetamine between August 2018 and February 2019, and also possessed several handguns, which he carried to protect his drug money.

Carter was the subject of a DEA sting operation conducted on July 18, 2019, when he attempted to pick up $21,000 from a person in Tallahassee, Florida, to be used for the purchase of 3 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Unknown to Carter, however, the “purchaser” was an undercover agent.

Carter pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.

He also qualified for sentencing as a career offender because of convictions for two prior drug trafficking offenses.

He will serve 25 years on the conspiracy charge and five years on the firearm charge.

Additionally, 10 years of supervised release following the completion the prison term is required.

The release said that this sentencing resulted from the collaborative work of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash in Wakulla County
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
At least 2 Floridians charged in US Capitol breach
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred at Walmart on Tennessee...
LCSO investigating theft at Walmart on Tennessee Street, asking public to help identify suspect
According to a GoFundMe page, two-year-old Jhada Peterson was the victim in a New Year's Eve...
“I’m a hurting mother:” Mother of two-year-old killed in Thomas County on New Year’s Eve reflects on death of child
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead
Early morning Taylor County house fire leaves two boys dead

Latest News

The season of giving hasn’t ended in Havana!
Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach holds after-holiday giveaway in Havana
The City of Valdosta Public Works Department say it recently purchased a new piece of equipment...
‘Always on the search for the latest and greatest equipment solutions’: Valdosta Public Works purchases new leaf vacuum truck
Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $20 million was awarded to 37 Florida...
Wakulla County receives $150K resiliency plan award through Rebuild Florida program
Friday, Florida Chief Financial Office and Fire Marshal, Jimmy Patronis, called for stepping up...
CFO, State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Florida firefighters ready to step up for COVID vaccine distribution
The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish