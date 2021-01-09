Security, pandemic-related issues will cause Presidential Inauguration to look different, locals react to changed plans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite recent chaos at the nation’s Capitol, the Presidential Inauguration will go on there, just 11 days from now.

However, it will look a little different.

Some locals have been forced to change their plans.

Only a limited number of tickets will be given out because of the pandemic, but some say they would have changed their minds “anyways” over new security concerns.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said “It was disappointing, but I do understand. COVID is serious.”

Brittney Geathers, a former campaign staffer said, “They decided to do a virtual event, so we’re going to adhere to that and just attend virtually.”

The inaugural committee announced in mid-December that they would be limiting attendance. Traditionally, 200,000 tickets would be made available, but now, members of Congress are limited to a plus one.

“I think that the security issues are being carefully scrutinized at this point,” said Biden Campaign Media Consultant, Gayle Andrews.

The trail of destruction from Wednesday’s riots reportedly includes parts of the inauguration stage and scaffolding, which the committee says has been under construction for more than year.

Security issues would have been a concern for many.

“I think everyone’s concerned that could be a major concern decided to stay home,” explained Geathers.

Despite this, the inauguration committee says it will move forward with the ceremony.

In a news conference after the riot, the President-Elect said he is not worried: “I am not concerned about by safety or security during the Inauguration.”

For those who are missing out, insiders told WCTV that future celebrations are in the works.

The Leon Democratic Party says they are not sure if they’ll be sending a representative, but they are looking into hosting virtual “watch parties” for the inauguration.

