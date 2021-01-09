Senator Rick Scott asks President Trump to reconsider skipping Presidential Inauguration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott asked President Donald Trump to reconsider skipping the upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Early Friday, President Trump Tweeted that he would not be attending the Jan. 20 Inauguration.

Sen. Scott released the following statement regarding this decision:

I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend. I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.

On Twitter, Sen. Scott said, “I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

I am urging @realDonaldTrump to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world. pic.twitter.com/8YgtBwQZgY — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.