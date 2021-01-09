Advertisement

Senators Mitt Romney, Joe Manchin to speak at new FSU Institute of Politics opening event

By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday, U.S. Senators Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) will make an appearance at the keynote kickoff event of Florida State University’s new Institute of Politics.

The kickoff event will take place via a virtual forum where the senators will share their thoughts on the future of American politics in a discussion with Al Cardenas. The conversation with Sen. Romney and Sen. Manchin will kick off the institute’s “Celebrating Civility” speaker series.

IOP@FSU will work to engage students and all Floridians in politics through civil debate, civic engagement and research. The event was planned prior to the events at the U.S. Capitol, and is “more relevant than ever following the violence,” the press release said.

“Now is the time to return to civility in our politics,” said FSU President, John Thrasher. “The university environment should always nourish the free – and respectful – sharing of ideas. That’s exactly what this high-powered speaker series aims to do.”

“We are honored to have two sitting U.S. senators from different parties share the screen to talk about issues at the heart of the IOP’s mission,” said Dean of FSU’s College of Social Sciences and Public Policy, Tim Chapin. “The IOP is all about civility, civic engagement and creating more informed students and citizens. This event and series will advance those goals.”

The series is free and open to the public.

Each event in the series begins at 6:30 p.m., and the schedule is as follows:

  • IOP Kickoff and Keynote – Tuesday, Jan. 12
  • Presidential Transitions and the Biden Administration – Thursday, Jan. 14
  • Congress and Policy Making in the 117th Congress – Tuesday, Jan. 26
  • Rising to the Challenge of Covering Politics in the Current Political Environment – Thursday, Jan. 28

