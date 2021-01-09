SGMC welcomes additions to COVID-19 treatment plan

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - They were maybe a little overshadowed in December by the anticipation of vaccine arrivals, but health officials at South Georgia Medical Center say their current COVID-19 patients are now raving about these new infusion treatments.

When supply came last month, this “special procedures unit” was designated as the team’s new infusion center, administering the drugs right away.

Ahead of Christmas, more than 100 people were treated within 36 hours.

Friday, all nine beds are still in use.

Patients received 700 milligrams of monoclonal antibodies, which are proven to decrease the odds of a COVID-19 positive person, which requires hospitalization by about 30 percent, according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Dawson.

Dawson said that, at their main campus, they’ve administered more than 250 infusions so far, without one allergic reaction.

”Number one, it, it, it helps to decrease the severity of disease. Number two, they don’t have to be in the hospital. And, so, number three, that helps us because then we can decrease the number of admissions, and we can have those beds available for the very sickest patients,” Dawson explained. “A lot of people, they’ll tell us about 36 to 48 hours later, they have this what they described as a ‘light-switch moment’ that just, all of a sudden, they begin to feel much better.”

The medicine, which is provided by the government, is free for patients.

The process, which takes about three hours total, including one hour of post-monitoring.

Those seeking the treatment must first test positive for COVID-19 while having an underlying health condition, but not require hospitalization.

Dawson says the most important thing about these new treatments is that you have to act fast.

The best time to get it is right after testing positive.

