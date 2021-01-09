Southwell Medical Clinic in Tifton to open COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic

TIFTON, Ga. (WCTV) - The Southwell Medical Clinic is slated to begin distributing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to certain populations within the community on Jan. 13.

The vaccinations will be open to those 65-years-old and older, police officers, fire fighters, EMS personnel and healthcare workers.

“We are excited about the opportunity to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to public safety workers and vulnerable members of our community,” said Chief Transformation Officer at Southwell and Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Cameron Nixon. “We know there is an interest in this in our community, and we are ready to meet this need.”

The vaccines are by appointment only, and those who meet the eligibility criteria for the vaccine can register at www.mysouthwell.com/vaccine/ anytime or call the drive-thru clinic’s request line at 229-353-2200 Monday - Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

After receiving the vaccine, patients will be observed for 15-20 minutes by medical personnel to ensure they aren’t experiencing any side effects.

“We encourage everyone that is able to get this vaccine through the clinic to do so,” said Dr. Nixon. “Through vaccinating our employees, we have had a great experience. We know there is a lot of mistrust or skepticism out there about this, but this is completely safe. We also ask our community members to continue wearing their masks, social distancing, and practicing proper hand hygiene.”

