Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fully involved home fire
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire on Jake Drive mid-Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, TFD crews found the home to be fully involved.
The family told WCTV that two dogs were lost to the fire.
Units from Stations 1 and 3 are working a structure fire on Jake Drive. Fully involved home upon arrival.Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
