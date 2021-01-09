Tallahassee Fire Department responds to fully involved home fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says it responded to a structure fire on Jake Drive mid-Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, TFD crews found the home to be fully involved.

The family told WCTV that two dogs were lost to the fire.

Units from Stations 1 and 3 are working a structure fire on Jake Drive. Fully involved home upon arrival. Posted by City of Tallahassee Fire Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

