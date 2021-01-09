TPD asking for help locating missing juvenile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking for help locating 16-year-old Kellyanna Johnson.

According to TPD, Johnson is 5′7″, weighs 160 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen on Jan 6. in the are of 901 Riggins Road.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

TPD says she is known to frequent the 7000 block of Shady Grove as well as Havana, Florida.

If you have information regarding Kellyana’s whereabouts, TPD asks that you please contact them at 850-891-4200.

