TPD asking public for help locating missing Thomasville man

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

26-year-old Corey Bower has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 21, according to family.

Bower’s family said this is unusual.

Bower is described as an African American man with a slim build, and is between between 5′08″ and 6′ in height.

He was last seen wearing long red pants and a large coat.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, TPD asks that you please contact the Investigations Division at 227-3302 or Dispatch at 226-2101, or send them a message.

