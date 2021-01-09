Valdosta Police, Fire Chief receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, Valdosta City Police Chief and Valdosta Fire Chief received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of “an effort to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan received her first round of the vaccine Wednesday, and Fire Chief Brain Boutwell received his Thursday, the press release said.

Both Manahan and Boutwell hope that their decision will encourage other local officials to be proactive and do the same.

According to information provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Moderna vaccine was 94.1% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who received two doses who had no evidence of being previously infected.

“When taking this information into account and their commitment to protecting and serving the community, neither Chief hesitated to take the vaccine when it became available to them,” the press release stated.

“The Police Chief and I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We hope that citizens eligible in our community will be encouraged to do the same and remain healthy so that we can all continue to provide services to the community,” said Chief Boutwell.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (City of Valdosta)

Chief Manahan said, “By taking the vaccination, I can answer questions or concerns that our officers may have about the vaccination process. I think it is important to do my part to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Chief Leslie Manahan after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (City of Valdosta)

In Valdosta, health departments will start vaccinating individuals 65-years-old and older and all first responders on Jan. 11.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.