Wakulla County receives $150K resiliency plan award through Rebuild Florida program

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $20 million was awarded to 37 Florida counties, municipalities, educational institutions and non-profit organizations through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program.

The Wakulla County Board of Commissioners and Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners both received awards.

The program provides funding for communities and organizations to “develop or enhance state, regional, or local plans which will enable the state of Florida to withstand future disasters,” according to the press release.

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners was awarded $75,000 to put toward identifying and analyzing potential hazards, and existing conditions of the physical, social, economic, and environmental vulnerabilities of the county.

The Wakulla County Board of Commissioners was also awarded $75,000 to put toward developing a shelter plan for Franklin and Wakulla counties.

According to the press release, through Rebuild Florida, “local governments, and municipalities have access to the resources necessary to bolster their community’s resiliency to future disasters.”

The funds, allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program, was formed in response to the 2016-2017 presidentially-declared natural disasters.

“The resiliency of the state of Florida remains a top priority for my administration as we approach the two-year anniversary of my executive order to achieve more now for Florida’s environment,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I’m pleased to build on our environmental achievements with this first-of-its-kind, mitigation program that will provide Florida’s communities the opportunity to become more resilient to future storms.”

DEO Executive Director, Dane Eagle, said, “Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida has become better prepared for future disasters, and the Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program will take these communities’ storm preparedness to the next level. We look forward to supporting these communities as they rebuild and prepare for the future.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.