‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early Saturday morning, a Tallahassee residence fire left a woman without two of her furry companions or a place to call home.

For over 40 years, Claudette Mills and her family created great memories in her home, so to wake up to it burning in flames was a hard pill to swallow.

Mills said she was woken up by smoke and flames after a faulty socket ignited a fire that left her home in ashes.

She told WCTV that as soon as she opened her front door, the flames grew and spread throughout the home.

After not being able to get her two dogs Zeus and Fendi out of the house, the 70-year-old called her grandson for assistance, but when he arrived, it was too late.

Adams said the dogs meant a lot to the family.

“You know, it really hurts that they couldn’t make it out,” said Mill’s grandson, J’vonte Adams. “She tried her best to get them out of the home, but they’re so used to not being able to come out the front door, and they just went back in their cages, to their safe spot.”

Adams said he was born in this home and to see it gone makes him think about all the good times he had there.

“All the gatherings of Thanksgiving and Christmas that we spent here, and you know, it’s just really sad because my grandma just turned 70 last year and we had all of her family and friends here to celebrate her birthday right here, and it’s just all those memories are just pretty much gone now,” shared Adams.

Most of Mill’s family drove all the way from Tampa to be with her when they heard the news and said they’re sad the house is gone, but they’re happy that she made it our safe.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help replace lost items and help Mill’s find a new home.

