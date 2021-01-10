Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 10

By Charles Roop
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If one was tired of the clouds lingering over the Big Bend and South Georgia, there was some reason for hope Sunday morning. The low-level cloud deck that was over the area since the passage of the last cold front dissipated in parts of the viewing area Sunday morning, but a storm system over Texas was pushing upper-level clouds into the region. Most should see more sun than the last 48 hours, but the sky will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 to the mid 50s.

Cloud cover will continue to move in Sunday night into Monday ahead of the storm system as is rides along the U.S. Gulf Coast into the Big Bend later on Monday in to Tuesday morning and increase rain chances. The better odds of showers will be in the afternoon and last through Tuesday morning. After the front passes Tuesday, clouds will likely linger through Wednesday and may even bring a slight chance of a stray shower.

The clouds are expected to break up more Thursday through the start of next weekend. Temperatures throughout the week will be near or below average with highs in the 60s and lows from the mid 30s (Thursday morning) to the 40s.

