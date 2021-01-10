Children’s Service Council of Leon County accepting applications through Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Children’s Service Council of Leon County will be closing their application window this week.

Through Wednesday, Jan. 13, residents of Leon County can apply to be on the Council.

The Children’s Services Council of Leon County was established in November 2020 to provide local children with early learning and reading skills, development, treatment, preventative in addition to other children’s services.

According to Leon County, the CSC is an “independent special district that will provide funding for these children’s services throughout the County by annually levying ad valorem taxes, not exceeding the maximum millage rate of one-half (1/2) mill, and has independent oversight and accountability as required by law.”

The CSC has the following powers and functions:

To provide and maintain in the County such preventive, developmental, treatment and rehabilitative services for children as the council determines are needed for the general welfare of the County.

To provide such other services for all children as the Council determines are needed for the general welfare of the County.

To allocate and provide funds for other agencies in the County which are operated for the benefit of children, provided they are not under the exclusive jurisdiction of the public school system.

To collect information and statistical data and to conduct research, which will be helpful to the Council and the County in deciding the needs of children in the County.

To consult with other agencies dedicated to the welfare of children, to the end that the overlapping of services will be prevented.

To lease or buy such real estate, equipment, and personal property and to construct such buildings as are needed to execute the foregoing powers and functions, provided that no such purchases shall be made or building done unless paid for with cash on hand or secured by funds deposited in financial institutions. Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to authorize the district to issue bonds of any nature, nor shall the district have the power to require the imposition of any bond by the Board of County Commissioners.

To employ, pay, and provide benefits for any part-time or full-time personnel needed to execute the foregoing powers and duties.

Interested, qualified parties can submit their application online, here.

