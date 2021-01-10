Cut Your Energy Costs Day: City of Thomasville offers tips for conserving energy, saving money

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Jan. 10 marks National Cut Your Energy Costs Day, and the City of Thomasville has offered a number of tips and tricks to help save money and conserve energy.

“This nationally recognized day aims to raise awareness about the many ways to reduce the impact of energy expenditures, both financially and environmentally,” the city said.

“On an annual basis, homes account for 22% of energy usage in the United States,” said Thomasville Energy Services Advisor, Stephan Thompson. “Heating and cooling costs are some of the most expensive household bills that our customers typically face. With more people than ever working and learning from home, many households have seen their monthly budget impacted by increases in their home energy costs.”

According to Thompson, there are many options available to help save money and conserve energy in the home.

The City offered the following tips:

In the cooler months, try adjusting your thermostat to between 66-68 degrees and even lower, or completely off, when you’re away. In the summer, the recommended energy efficiency setting is 76-78 degrees when you’re home, and higher or completely off, when you’re away.

Close air supply registers in rooms that aren’t in use. This can prevent your heating or cooling unit from working overtime to keep a room comfortable that’s not being used.

Check your ductwork to ensure there are no leaks. Leaking air, whether it’s hot or cold, will keep a unit working longer than necessary to reach your desired setting.

Check your windows and doors for leaks. Caulking or weather-stripping doors and windows can help seal air leaks and prevent cold or hot air from coming inside.

Clean/change filters to your heating/air conditioning system(s) as recommended by the manufacturer. A dirty filter means your unit is working harder than it needs to keep you comfortable.

In the cooler months, take advantage of heat from the sun by opening shades and drapes for sun-facing windows to let the sun help heat your home. Close these at night or during overcast days to help insulate your home from the cold. Keep them closed during the summer months when you don’t need any extra heat warming your home.

Cover drafts where you can. An easy and inexpensive way to cover your windows is with heavy-duty clear plastic sheets on a frame, just make sure the plastic is tightly sealed to the frame.

Reduce heat loss from your fireplace. Make sure the damper is closed unless you have a fire burning. Otherwise, warm air can escape through the chimney.

If you don’t use your fireplace at all, plug and seal the chimney flue.

Consider converting to energy-efficient lighting. The most affordable way to do this is by replacing traditional incandescent bulbs with LED or CFL bulbs as they burn out.

Fix leaking toilets and sinks. The average dripping faucet can cost you $22 per month while the average leaking toilet can cost you almost $45 per month

