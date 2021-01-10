DCSO asking public for help identifying suspect seen recklessly shooting in Jan. 3 video

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect who was filmed recklessly shooting a gun near a residential area at South Georgia RV Center.

In the Jan. 3 video, around 8 p.m., a person can be seen getting out of the vehicle and shooting two round, one toward a residential area, before returning to the vehicle and driving away.

The suspect was driving a pickup truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DSCO Investigator, Adam Mobley, at 229-400-8011 or Chief Investigator, Elijah McCoy, at 229-400-8004.

DCSO is offering a reward of $200 for successfully identifying the suspect.

*********REWARD $200********* Sunday, January 3, 2021 at approximately 8:00 PM in the driveway of South Georgia RV... Posted by Wiley Griffin on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.