FDOH: Leon County reports 1.9K new COVID-19 cases in last week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,974 new positive COVID-19 cases in Leon County in the last week in their Sunday COVID-19 dashboard update.

In total, over time, Leon County has had 21,457 confirmed cases of the virus.

Women account for 12,150 of these cases while men account for 9,877 of these cases.

There have been a total of 432 hospitalizations due to the virus, and 184 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.