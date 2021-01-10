Advertisement

FSU Urban and Regional Planning receives over $300K in resiliency award through Rebuild Florida

Florida State University’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning has received an award of $348,898 through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning has received an award of $348,898 through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida General Planning Support Program.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced this award Friday when the state of Florida awarded nearly $20 million to 37 Florida counties, municipalities, educational institutions and non-profit organizations.

This award is to go toward creating a graduate capstone program that will develop “a more efficient and coordinated hazard planning process at the state, regional, and municipal level,” according to the release.

Wakulla County received a $150K award to go toward county resilience as well.

