Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 plans and highlighted accomplishments from the past week.

This past week, 50,000-60,000 vaccines were administered to senior citizens, according to Gov. DeSantis. “Our priority is to provide the vaccine to those 65 and older,” he said.

Some COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites are being held at places of worship, and pastors have been working to bring senior citizens, primarily in underserved communities, access to the vaccine.

The Governor mentioned the efforts that have taken place in Hollywood, Ft. Lauderdale, St. Lucy, Tampa and Jacksonville as well as Tallahassee, to give these communities access to the vaccine.

The vaccine distribution partnership with Publix was mentioned, and Gov. DeSantis said that an announcement will be made next week.

While appointments and slots have been filling up quickly, the Governor offered assurance, saying that the state is scheduled to get another quarter million vaccines next week.

He noted that he has asked for more vaccines to be distributed.

Gov. DeSantis also said that he doesn’t want people who are outside of the criteria to get the vaccine to try to get the vaccine.

“By us putting seniors first, we are doing right by seniors and grandparents,” he said.

Currently, the state is waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which may be available within 4 to 6 weeks and can be more widely distributed.

