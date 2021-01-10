Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week

In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron...
In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 plans and highlighted accomplishments from the past week.(WCJB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron DeSantis provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 plans and highlighted accomplishments from the past week.

This past week, 50,000-60,000 vaccines were administered to senior citizens, according to Gov. DeSantis. “Our priority is to provide the vaccine to those 65 and older,” he said.

Some COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites are being held at places of worship, and pastors have been working to bring senior citizens, primarily in underserved communities, access to the vaccine.

The Governor mentioned the efforts that have taken place in Hollywood, Ft. Lauderdale, St. Lucy, Tampa and Jacksonville as well as Tallahassee, to give these communities access to the vaccine.

The vaccine distribution partnership with Publix was mentioned, and Gov. DeSantis said that an announcement will be made next week.

While appointments and slots have been filling up quickly, the Governor offered assurance, saying that the state is scheduled to get another quarter million vaccines next week.

He noted that he has asked for more vaccines to be distributed.

Gov. DeSantis also said that he doesn’t want people who are outside of the criteria to get the vaccine to try to get the vaccine.

“By us putting seniors first, we are doing right by seniors and grandparents,” he said.

Currently, the state is waiting for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which may be available within 4 to 6 weeks and can be more widely distributed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
An early morning fire leads to a family losing their home and two dogs.
‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2021

Latest News

A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,974 new positive COVID-19 cases in Leon County...
FDOH: Leon County reports 1.9K new COVID-19 cases in last week
Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North...
LCSO, Red Cross of North Florida holding Tallahassee Blood Drive Thursday
The recently-approved Children’s Services Council of Leon County will be closing their...
Children’s Service Council of Leon County accepting applications through Wednesday
In the Sunday afternoon state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health...
Lowndes County sees 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks