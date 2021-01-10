LCSO, Red Cross of North Florida holding Tallahassee Blood Drive Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North Florida to hold the Tallahassee Blood Drive.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Tallahassee Blood Drive will take place on site at the Red Cross of North Florida located at 1115 Easterwood Drive.

“Please join us and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against sickle cell disease!” RCNF encouraged.

All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results will be available within 7-10 days through the Red Cross website and app.

RCNF added, “No better time to start checking off your new year resolutions and help save lives.”

