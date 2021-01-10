Advertisement

LCSO, Red Cross of North Florida holding Tallahassee Blood Drive Thursday

Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North...
Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North Florida to hold the Tallahassee Blood Drive.(WTVG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North Florida to hold the Tallahassee Blood Drive.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Tallahassee Blood Drive will take place on site at the Red Cross of North Florida located at 1115 Easterwood Drive.

“Please join us and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the fight against sickle cell disease!” RCNF encouraged.

All blood donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and results will be available within 7-10 days through the Red Cross website and app.

RCNF added, “No better time to start checking off your new year resolutions and help save lives.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
An early morning fire leads to a family losing their home and two dogs.
‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2021

Latest News

A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,974 new positive COVID-19 cases in Leon County...
FDOH: Leon County reports 1.9K new COVID-19 cases in last week
The recently-approved Children’s Services Council of Leon County will be closing their...
Children’s Service Council of Leon County accepting applications through Wednesday
In the Sunday afternoon state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health...
Lowndes County sees 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks