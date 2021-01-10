Leon County Public Libraries introducing new RFID self-checkout systems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Public Libraries will soon have a new self-checkout system in place for patrons.

Currently, all libraries in the system are in the process of converting to a Radio Frequency Identification system for book checkouts.

“This change will provide safe, fast and fun checkout for you,” LCPL said in the update.

The new equipment will be rolled out gradually. Each library location in the county will be updated over the next several weeks.

“Expect to see some exciting changes inside the libraries as we adjust for new self-checkout kiosks and other equipment,” LCPL added.

