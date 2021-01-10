Leon County rolls out FDOH COVID-19 vaccine clinic volunteer registration website

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, Volunteer Leon rolled out a new website where interested residents can register to be a volunteer at local COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics.

These volunteers will assist the Florida Department of Health. Volunteers also may assist with traffic management, distribution and collection of vaccination forms, equipment sanitation and data entry.

Vaccine Clinics generally occur on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with volunteers arriving at 7 a.m. for orientation and assignment, according to the website.

Volunteers will only be contacted if additional assistance is needed by FDOH.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic can complete the registration form online, here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.