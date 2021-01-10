Advertisement

Lowndes County sees 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

In the Sunday afternoon state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health...
In the Sunday afternoon state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health reported 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in Lowndes County.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In the Sunday state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health reported 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in Lowndes County.

In total, the county has reported a total of 6,400 cases since the pandemic began.

Lowndes County has a population of 117,878.

In the state of Georgia, a total of 636,373 positive cases have been confirmed over time.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
An early morning fire leads to a family losing their home and two dogs.
‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2021

Latest News

A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,974 new positive COVID-19 cases in Leon County...
FDOH: Leon County reports 1.9K new COVID-19 cases in last week
Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North...
LCSO, Red Cross of North Florida holding Tallahassee Blood Drive Thursday
The recently-approved Children’s Services Council of Leon County will be closing their...
Children’s Service Council of Leon County accepting applications through Wednesday