Lowndes County sees 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In the Sunday state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health reported 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks in Lowndes County.

In total, the county has reported a total of 6,400 cases since the pandemic began.

Lowndes County has a population of 117,878.

In the state of Georgia, a total of 636,373 positive cases have been confirmed over time.

