Madison County teenagers lead Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday afternoon chase

MADISON COUNTY,, Fla. (WCTV) - 3 Madison County teenagers led the Florida Highway patrol on a chase Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., FHP troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate-10 near mile marker 253 in Madison County.

The FHP said that the vehicle attempted to elude troopers, and a Precession Immobilization Technique was applied, which caused the vehicle to become inoperable.

Two passengers then fled on foot into nearby woods as the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody on scene by troopers.

A search of the vehicle revealed a felony amount of marijuana and stolen handgun, FHP said.

The two fleeing passengers were taken into custody after a successful canine track by the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.