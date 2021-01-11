Advertisement

College students struggle amid pandemic

By Jillian Angeline, Chloe Liu and Destiney Davis
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the coronavirus spread across the country, college students were forced to take classes online from their dorm rooms or homes. Many are still learning online.

Hayley Cange, a senior at Depauw University studying Global Health, is one of them. Her college experience this year looks much different than her first three years because of the virus.

“Now more than ever, I’ve lacked motivation,” said Cange.

Every day last semester, she sat in front of her laptop for hours, interacting with her professors and peers over Zoom.

“I didn’t feel like myself as a student most of the time,” she said.

During the fall semester, DePauw University juniors and seniors took courses online, while the underclassman returned to campus.

Colleges across the country are offering classes online to keep students safe during the pandemic. Kevin Kruger, President of the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) said while online learning is not a new concept, experiencing it now raises psychological concerns.

“The pandemic has amplified and increased those mental health issues, both for college students but also for Americans in general,” said Kruger.

A recent survey conducted by NASPA found that one in five students report they are constantly anxious about the pandemic. Students are also spending less time sleeping and exercising compared to the months before coronavirus hit the country.

Carolyn Berger, a counselor education program coordinator at the University of Minnesota, says online learning may be socially draining to some because they are no longer able to interact with their classmates in person.

“They’re not just whining, it really, truly is extremely isolating for them,” said Berger.

Berger said students should establish a daily routine to improve their mental health. She recommends students set an alarm for the same time each day to help combat the psychological effects of remote learning.

With two COVID-19 vaccines already rolled out and others in the pipeline, universities hope campuses can return to some type of normalcy soon.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Megan Walker worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School. Her smile was...
Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
Man arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ children in Panama City Beach
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 11, 2021
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home

Latest News

Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
Lottery players will have a shot Tuesday night at the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. history...
Mega Millions $625M jackpot largest in nearly 2 years
Fencing has been erected at the U.S. Capitol, site of a riot on Wednesday.
The Latest: Report says FBI warned of plans for the Capitol assault
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Deputy killed by fleeing driver before retirement