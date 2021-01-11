Cooking with Chef Levi: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Honey-Mustard Pan Sauce
INGREDIENTS
1 shallot
2 tablespoons fresh chives
1 pork tenderloin, cleaned, about 1 lb
3 teaspoons Greek seasoning, divided
2 tablespoons fine ground flour
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/2 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup reduced sodium chicken stock
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons grain mustard
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
METHOD
1. Finely chop shallot, thinly slice chives. Cut pork into 6 equal medallions; season pork with 2 teaspoons seasoning and coat with flour (wash hands).
2. Heat large sauté pan on medium high 2 3 minutes. Add oil and pork to pan, cook 3 4 minutes on each side until browned and 135°F; remove from pan to rest (temperature will rise 5 10 degrees during this time).
3. Add shallots and thyme to pan and cook 1 2 minutes or until softened. Add wine, stock, honey, mustard, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning to pan. Bring sauce to a boil and cook 2 3 minutes or until reduced by 3/4. Return pork, and accumulated juices, to pan; add butter and chives to pan and stir until butter is melted and pork is coated in sauce. Serve pork with sauce.
