INGREDIENTS

1 shallot

2 tablespoons fresh chives

1 pork tenderloin, cleaned, about 1 lb

3 teaspoons Greek seasoning, divided

2 tablespoons fine ground flour

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup reduced sodium chicken stock

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons grain mustard

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

METHOD

1. Finely chop shallot, thinly slice chives. Cut pork into 6 equal medallions; season pork with 2 teaspoons seasoning and coat with flour (wash hands).

2. Heat large sauté pan on medium high 2 3 minutes. Add oil and pork to pan, cook 3 4 minutes on each side until browned and 135°F; remove from pan to rest (temperature will rise 5 10 degrees during this time).

3. Add shallots and thyme to pan and cook 1 2 minutes or until softened. Add wine, stock, honey, mustard, and remaining 1 teaspoon seasoning to pan. Bring sauce to a boil and cook 2 3 minutes or until reduced by 3/4. Return pork, and accumulated juices, to pan; add butter and chives to pan and stir until butter is melted and pork is coated in sauce. Serve pork with sauce.

