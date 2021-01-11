Advertisement

FAMU announces postponement of three games due to COVID-19 concerns

(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s men’s basketball matchup against South Carolina State on Monday and their upcoming weekend series at North Carolina A&T have been postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Rattlers program.

The announcement comes just a day after the Rattlers’ 70-68 victory over South Carolina State in FAMU’s conference opener and first game at the Lawson Center this season.

