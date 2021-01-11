FAMU announces postponement of three games due to COVID-19 concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s men’s basketball matchup against South Carolina State on Monday and their upcoming weekend series at North Carolina A&T have been postponed due to COVID-19 complications within the Rattlers program.

Florida A&M Men’s Basketball Games Against South Carolina State and North Carolina A&T Postponed https://t.co/KQmO3rN4Ol — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) January 11, 2021

The announcement comes just a day after the Rattlers’ 70-68 victory over South Carolina State in FAMU’s conference opener and first game at the Lawson Center this season.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.