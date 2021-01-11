Advertisement

FAMU Men hold off SC State rally, win MEAC opener, 70-68

MJ Randolph puts up a shot in Florida A&M's 70-68 win over South Carolina State.
MJ Randolph puts up a shot in Florida A&M's 70-68 win over South Carolina State.(WCTV Sports)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 1:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers staved off a last minute run from the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 70-68 at the Al Lawson Center to win their conference opener Sunday.

It was a back and forth beginning as the upstart Bulldogs (0-13, 0-3 MEAC) ran out to an early lead before trading baskets with the home team. SC State would head to the locker room with an unexpected 33-32 lead.

From there the experience of the Rattlers (2-6, 1-0 MEAC) would shine through as the Fangs would start the second half on a 13-2 run led by MJ Randolph as the Senior Guard put up 21 points in 38 minutes of play on 9-15 shooting. DJ Jones, Bryce Moragne, and Johnny Brown would all score in double figures for FAMU as well.

But the Bulldogs would fight back, ending the game on a 9-1 run to make the score 70-68. South Carolina State would eventually get the ball with a chance to tie or win at the buzzer before Randolph came away with a game sealing steal.

FAMU has now won nine straight contests at the Lawson Center, dating back to the 2019-20 campaign’s perfect 8-0 mark at home. The Rattlers and Bulldogs will play again on Monday at 6 PM.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
An early morning fire leads to a family losing their home and two dogs.
‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2021

Latest News

The Valdosta State Blazer men defeat Shorter, completing a weekend sweep.
Photo Gallery: Valdosta State Men’s Basketball takes down Shorter
The Valdosta State Blazer men defeat Shorter, completing a weekend sweep.
Valodsta State men down Shorter, 86-70
The Bainbridge Bearcats boys basketball team defeated the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets...
Bainbridge boys down Thomas County Central
The Florida High Seminoles boys basketball team defeated nationally ranked West Oaks Academy,...
Florida High boys upset West Oaks Academy, 65-62