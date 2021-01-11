FAMU Men hold off SC State rally, win MEAC opener, 70-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers staved off a last minute run from the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 70-68 at the Al Lawson Center to win their conference opener Sunday.

It was a back and forth beginning as the upstart Bulldogs (0-13, 0-3 MEAC) ran out to an early lead before trading baskets with the home team. SC State would head to the locker room with an unexpected 33-32 lead.

From there the experience of the Rattlers (2-6, 1-0 MEAC) would shine through as the Fangs would start the second half on a 13-2 run led by MJ Randolph as the Senior Guard put up 21 points in 38 minutes of play on 9-15 shooting. DJ Jones, Bryce Moragne, and Johnny Brown would all score in double figures for FAMU as well.

But the Bulldogs would fight back, ending the game on a 9-1 run to make the score 70-68. South Carolina State would eventually get the ball with a chance to tie or win at the buzzer before Randolph came away with a game sealing steal.

FAMU has now won nine straight contests at the Lawson Center, dating back to the 2019-20 campaign’s perfect 8-0 mark at home. The Rattlers and Bulldogs will play again on Monday at 6 PM.

