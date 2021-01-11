FAMU’s Rudy Hubbard named to College Football Hall of Fame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s Rudy Hubbard has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2021 class selected by the National Football Foundation. The legendary coach guided the Rattlers to the first ever NCAA I-AA (now FCS) championship in 1978 as well as two Black National Championships in 1977 and 1978.

Hubbard came to FAMU from Ohio State, where he played running back and later served as the first minority assistant coach in Buckeye history. Hubbard would serve as Rattler Head Coach from 1974-1985, amassing an 83-48-3 record. Florida A&M honored the long-time coach by inducting him into the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990.

The coach would return to the sidelines in Tallahassee in the late 2000s, becoming the Head Coach of the Rickards Raiders in 2008 and serving in that role until the end of the 2011 season.

Hubbard is one of 13 members of the 2021 class and one of only two coaches, with former Oklahoma Head Coach Bob Stoops being the other.

