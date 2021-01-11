GBI: 3 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting on Sunday in Moultrie, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Main Street.

Police responded to a call regarding multiple shootings that took place.

During the investigation, they learned an argument led to three people getting shot, according to the GBI.

Rodrick Moore, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Moore was pronounced dead from his injuries at the hospital.

GBI officials said the other two shooting victims underwent surgery, with one having more serious injuries.

Moore’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Another person suffered a broken leg after being run over by a vehicle as they were fleeing the scene.

Investigators said after the initial shooting took place inside the building, additional shots were fired outside. Investigators said they believe no one was hit with the shots that were fired outside.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Moultrie Police Department (229) 985-3131 or the GBI Thomasville Field Office at (229) 225-4090.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.