Healthcare leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey organized a roundtable discussion on Monday morning about COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Hospital CEOs, local government leaders and managers, University presidents and healthcare leaders participated.

County Administrator Vince Long said the Leon County local government began weekly planning calls the week of October 7, long before the vaccine arrived in the Big Bend.

“There’s not a whole lot that we have direct responsibility for, but of course it’s been an all hands on deck effort when it comes to coordination and planning in our community,” said Long.

Claudia Blackburn, the Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Leon County, began the discussion by talking about Leon County’s current numbers.

“We have a vaccine, yes, but we have had a tremendous surge in the last few weeks,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn says in total, 21,031 Leon County residents have been infected with COVID-19, with 182 deaths. She says the positivity rate was 9.86% for the last two weeks.

“Week 53, which ended on January 9, was 10.26%,” she said. “We had 1,980 cases in the last week, and that is an extraordinary number for all of our investigators, including the investigators at FSU, FAMU, to stay up with. We’re really in surge mode.”

Health Department processes

Blackburn says the Health Department has held six total clinics so far, vaccinating 2,844 people.

However, a total of 11,204 people have been vaccinated community-wide. Blackburn says that’s thanks to hospitals and neighborhood centers.

She explained that vaccine distributors need to get the vaccinations out within a week of receiving them, so that the County can get more as they are available.

Blackburn also spoke about the Health Department’s current process.

She says since vaccines became available, phones have been overwhelmed, but they are working to remedy that situation as quickly as possible. She says the original system was to complete registration online, requesting an appointment.

There is currently a list of 14,000 people that the Health Department is checking off.

“We understand that the state is securing a more sophisticated scheduling system that should be in place by the end of this week. However, in order for us to honor everyone on this list, we will continue to need to make phone calls until we get through that list, and then we can move to the more sophisticated scheduling system,” said Blackburn.

Volunteers have been helping with that process; Blackburn says they will continue to need volunteers to assist.

Hospital and community health distribution

Mark O’Bryant, CEO of TMH, and Dr. Dean Watson also spoke about current processes.

“In a limited supply environment, our ability to garner more vaccines is going to be tied to how effective the state believes we are,” explained O’Bryant. “We have to earn the right to bring more vaccines in.”

O’Bryant says Dean Watson has worked on operations at TMH, working with clinical community members.

“It’s not just getting them [the vaccines] out; to get credit, you have to make sure those patients are registered with Florida Shots, which is a critical piece of it,” explained Dr. Watson.

He says TMH has vaccinated over 16% of the 65+ population in Leon County.

“Of the 11,000 doses that we have received at TMH, about 8,000 of those, or a little bit more than that, have gone out to healthcare providers in the community and those over the age of 65,” says Watson.

Alan Keesee, the CEO of Capital Regional Medical Center, spoke about his organization’s distribution efforts.

He echoed Blackburn’s comments about the surge, saying they have had 66-68 patients at Capital Regional since Thanksgiving. Keesee says ICU nurses and ER doctors at that hospital received the vaccines first.

He says recently, they have seen a big showing of healthcare professionals that are unaffiliated, such as dentists, dental hygienists, skilled nursing facility workers, and home care healthcare workers.

“Last week alone, we gave a little over a thousand healthcare workers doses, since opening that up,” said Keesee. “The most difficult thing to manage the vaccine distribution is when we’ll get the next round of doses. The second round of Moderna doses start next week. We’re hopeful they will show up and that we will get the doses to the healthcare workers who need them.”

It’s not only hospitals that have been working on vaccine distribution, but also community health clinics.

Dr. Temple Robinson at the Bond Community Health Center spoke about their efforts.

“We have a clinic scheduled for Wednesday, and another one on Friday. We are nervous about scheduling anything else because we have very few vaccines left and we don’t want to be left with patients banging on the door and they can’t get the second shot,” said Dr. Robinson.

She spoke about the Center’s priorities.

“The paperwork is onerous, so we’re trying to do patients first because we can put them in the electronic health record, and it’s automatically uploaded to Florida Shots,” said Dr. Robinson. “Demand for testing continues to be high, which is really good, because I think people are realizing that it’s going to be awhile before we are all vaccinated.”

Jeanne Freeman at the Neighborhood Medical Center said her organization began distributing vaccines last week, while also continuing testing.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about the vaccine, people are wondering what the next steps,” said Freeman. “So, it would definitely help to have a united front on what’s next.”

University and LCS updates

After presentations from healthcare groups, Mayor Dailey turned the discussion over to University leaders.

Dr. Larry Robinson, the President of Florida A&M University, said his school is in discussions to receive 500 to 800 doses for 65+ and healthcare workers on campus.

“We hope that happens sometime this week; we have already identified those eligible employees,” said Dr. Robinson.

He also spoke about numbers at the Bragg Memorial Stadium testing site; Dr. Robinson says that site has now exceeded 181,000 tests.

The site is average more than 2,000 people per day, hitting its maximum last week with over 4,000 tests in one day.

“That’s operating extremely well, and I still encourage citizens from this the community to come and get tested at this site,” said Dr. Robinson.

President John Thrasher at Florida State University also spoke about the school’s plans.

Thrasher said FSU began bringing students back last week, with 4800 students in residence halls; he says all were tested before they went in. The University had a 2% positivity rate last week.

FSU also has a plan to vaccinate 65 and older staff members; Thrasher says they have already begun to register some and hope to start this week.

“We’re actually remote right now all of our classes, but next week we’ll probably have about 55% of our classes face to face. So, we want our faculty members, particularly those who are the most vulnerable, who have volunteered to do face to face classes, to make sure that they’ve at least begun to receive the vaccine,” said Thrasher.

County Commissioner Rick Minor chimed in on the importance of staying vigilant.

“Even though the vaccine is around the corner for a lot of people, we need to make sure we continue to abide by our safety precautions,” said Commissioner Minor.

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna was upset about the current plans.

“I’m glad to hear that FSU and FAMU have moved up on the priority list; I’m wondering why our schools haven’t. I don’t understand why Florida State and FAMU are getting doses for their over 65 employees while Leon County Schools isn’t,” said Hanna.

He said he believes his staff is being left behind.

“I understand now that we’re getting dental hygienists and others vaccinated at local hospitals. Yet our teachers and our bus drivers and everyone that’s been associated with children since August 31st, for some reason, have not been engaged with. That is disappointing,” said Hanna.

Claudia Blackburn told Hanna they would meet about getting vaccines for Leon County Schools employees 65 and older.

“We will get with you, we work hand in hand with the school board, and we certainly want to make sure your 65 and plus people are vaccinated,” said Blackburn.

Questions and Answers

State Representative Allison Tant asked Blackburn if there was a way to prepare for the arrivals of vaccine shipments.

“We do not know, and the state does not know how much we are getting. There is no future forecasting,” said Blackburn.

Tant expressed her concerns about people who may be left out, who are not being served by a home health agency, but are homebound or do not have access to information. Blackburn suggested trying to partner with social service agencies or human service partners.

Tant asked if first responders and sheriff’s deputies were anywhere on the priority list; Blackburn says it’s up to the Governor to decide which priority groups the Health Department will focus on.

Reese Goad, the Tallahassee City Manager, said leaders are hoping for Tallahassee to be ahead of the state.

“We want our community to be vaccinated at the earliest point possible. I’m encouraged by the demand, I think it’s a good thing. It’s created problems because there is so much demand, but I think that ultimately that’s a good thing,” said Goad. “I think it’s important for our community to hear that. The approach will evolve, that it probably will be very distributed in nature, and involve lots of different approaches so that we connect with the entire community.”

Blackburn said it’s helpful to the Health Department when there is a community partner that can take a large number of doses and ensure it gets to people within a week.

Dr. Temple Robinson brought up concerns about staffing and volunteers. She said as a federally qualified health center, there is a high level of credentialing that has to take place, even with volunteers, at the Bond Community Health Center.

She said there are a lot of skilled people who want to volunteer to give vaccines, but says for them to participate at Bond, she has to assure some kind of liability coverage.

“Unless they’re coming with their own malpractice insurance, then it’s an olive branch that I can’t accept,” said Robinson. “What’s killing us is staffing.”

She said it’s more than someone having a license; they need federal malpractice coverage. She said if the Center is vaccinating people who aren’t patients, they’d need private malpractice coverage.

“When you start talking about volunteers coming in to provide a medical service, someone has to assume the liability, even if they have an active license or not,” said Robinson. “People want to help, but no good deed goes unpunished.”

She asked if the City or County could use sovereign immunity for healthcare providers.

Vince Long said they would check with County counsel; Goad said City charter will not allow Tallahassee to waive liability. Robinson said she would reach out to the federal government; Blackburn also said she knew of new guidance and would be in touch.

“How do we, from a logistical standpoint, make sure that we have enough people who can administer the vaccination? Let’s continue to focus on that,” said Mayor Dailey.

Dailey also said he wants to ensure the communication strategy is seamless.

“I know that Representative Tant, Chairman Minor, and myself have been flooded the past couple of weeks with calls from constituents, frustrated, what’s going on, how does this work? And I think that we can probably step it up a notch, streamline our communications between everyone that’s involved and really get the information out,” said Dailey.

TMH staff assured the group that they are ready when there are more vaccines available. 5,000 per week or less will likely utilize the current system.

“Our distribution model works; we just don’t have enough supply to get out there,” said Dr. Watson. “We’ve already built the model that will allow us to do mass vaccinations at a public site, once we get the correct level of doses.”

